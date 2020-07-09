70 more patients test positive in Krishna district, toll 72

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SEVENTY more coronavirus patients were identified in Krishna district on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 1,968. With the death of one more patient, the toll stood at 72. The district has 651 active cases as 1,245 persons have recovered so far, including 177 who were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours till Wednesday 9 am. Official sources said 54 of the new cases were reported from Vijayawada and the remaining from Machilipatnam (8) and Nuzvid (5) divisions.

Fresh cases in Nuzvid were recorded in Kopulavelamapeta, Kummaripeta, Kothapeta and Bathulavaripeta. In Machilipatnam, the new infections were registered in Bhaskarapuram, Bhaskarapuram, Godugupeta, Adarsh Nagar and Chemanagiripeta in Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation limits; Nandamuri in Pedana mandal and Bantumilli. While the total number of infections in the division stood at 139, it has 59 active containment zones after the denotification of four areas.

“We are providing home isolation facility for asymptomatic patients. In case patients show symptoms of the virus, they are shifted to Covid hospitals,” said Machilipatnam tahsildar NSK Khajavali. Covid special officer and Dr Balasubramaniam said that the public can get themselves tested at primary health centres in Chilakalapudi, Sarada Nagar, Vari Gudem, Narayanapuram and Gilakaladindi apart from the government general hospital. Those interested were requested to reach the health centres between 3 pm and 5 pm. He requested people who test positive not to panic as they would be shifted to hospitals as per the Covid-19 protocol.