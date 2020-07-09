Cleanliness drive in all villages soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AFTER the successful conduct of Manam - Mana Parisubhrata programme in 1,320 panchayats in 660 mandals of the State in June sensitising people on the importance of keeping their premises clean so as to lead a healthy and happy life, the State government has decided to organise a cleanliness drive from July 24 to August 15 to resolve the issues related to sanitation, drinking water and other basic amenities.

As part of the cleanliness drive, the task force, comprising village and mandal officials will make a door-to-door visit in villages and resolve the problems pertaining to sanitation, drinking water supply, waste management and other issues within a stipulated time. An action plan will be evolved to resolve the issues by forming committees with local youth, SHG members and village elders. The plan will be approved on August 15 and the people’s problems will be resolved within a fortnight. The special drive will help resolve 90% of the issues in the villages and make them get ODF+ tag, an official said.