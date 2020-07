By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Collector A Md Imtiaz on Friday said that one polluted pond should be restored in each village in Krishna district.

“The officials concerned should come up with an action plan for restoration of a polluted pond in each village and submit it by July 31,” he said.

As per the guidelines of National Green Tribunal (NGT), the pond should be at least o.5 acre in area. Restoration of polluted ponds will help increase the availability of water in rural areas, the Collector said.