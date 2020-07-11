Vijaywada man goes missing after coronavirus test

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 45-year-old man allegedly went missing at Patamata in the city last Wednesday fearing that he might have contracted Covid-19. Sada Srinivasa Rao, a native of Kanchikacherla, underwent corona test before fleeing home. After making a futile search for him for one week, his wife Lakshmi lodged a missing complaint with Patamata police.

CI R Suresh Reddy said Rao came to Vijayawada on July 2 to meet his family members. On suspicion that they got symptoms of coronavirus, Rao, his wife and their children went to the nearby Covid-19 testing centre and underwent test. After reaching home, Rao seemed to be in a depressed state. He went out and did not return home. “We are trying to trace him with the help of his cellphone signals,” said the CI.