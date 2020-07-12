DGP Gautam Sawang tests ultra-modern firearms from Israel

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang visited the firing range in the sixth APSP battalion at Mangalagiri on Saturday and tested the ultra-modern weapons from Israel at the police firing range ground.

The DGP tested a few weapons such as MASADA, UZI PRO, X95 (CQB Carbine) and X95 (Assault Rifle) which were made in Gwalior with Israel collaboration. He opined that the new weapons will boost the confidence of Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations (OCTOPUS), Greyhounds and other forces.

The State police is giving the ultra-modern Austrian GLOCK pistols for the first time to all IPS officers.

Additional DGP Ravisankar Ayyannar, P&L IG Nagendra Kumar, DIGs Rajasekhar Babu and Vijay Kumar and other police officials practised firing with the GLOCK pistols.