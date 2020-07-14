STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
APSRTC for converting diesel buses into electric ones

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With diesel prices touching an all-time high and to reduce pollution emission, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is exploring ways and means to convert diesel buses into electric buses using battery swap technology. If everything goes as per plan, two diesel buses (Sapthagiri) will be launched by August 15 on Alipiri-Tirumala (21 km) route after getting necessary approvals and certification from the Centre. In the next phase, the technology will be replicated in the city buses as well to reduce pollution emissions. 

Initially, the corporation with support of Bengaluru-based Sun Mobility Private Limited (SMPL) and Vera Company, one of the leading bus body manufacturers, has commenced the procedure of converting two diesel buses into electric ones using the latest technology. Addressing a press conference at APSRTC House here on Monday, Public Transport Department (PTD) commissioner Madireddy Pratap said presently, an air-conditioned bus with a capacity to travel 400 km, on one charge,  is being manufactured. 

The cost of the bus is around `2 crore. But none of the manufacturers are showing interest to develop electric buses for city operations, he said. A team of corporation officials have approached the SMPL, which supplies batteries to e-Autos, and asked the it to manufacture similar batteries for the buses. The company has acquiesced to manufacture batteries for the buses using swap technology, he said. 

Stating that the project will be cost-effective, he said the company recently supplied batteries for a bus in Ahmedabad, Gujarat and, in Andhra Pradesh, “we have asked for batteries with a capacity to travel up to a length 30 km for city buses”. Elaborating further, Pratap said one more bus has been handed over to the SMPL ndVera Company. 

“We have provided two diesel buses to the companies, but have not invested any amount for the project. If the buses get approval and certified in the test conducted by the Centre, the city buses will be converted into electric ones and, in case of any objections from the Centre, the diesel engines will be fixed and they can be reused as earlier,” the PTD Commissioner said. 

Pratap also stressed on the need to constitute a Special Commission to allow the corporsation to enhance passenger ticket fare on par with the hike in diesel prices. “An Act is being drafted to form a Special Commission to enhance the ticket fare on par with the diesel prices. The issue will be discussed in detail with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to seek his approval. Once it is approved, the proposals will be forwarded to the Special Commission so as to allow the corporation to enhance ticket fare in a transparent manner,” the PTD commissioner said.

