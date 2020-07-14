CETs postponed to September

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All Common Entrance Tests (CETs) for engineering and professional courses in the state, including EAMCET, which was scheduled for the end of July, have been postponed in view of the coronavirus pandemic. “All eight CETs stand postponed,” Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said on Monday after a meeting with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the conduct of tests amid the spread of Covid-19. “We initially planned to take precautions and hold the tests in 170 centres, and told the Chief Minister our plans. But with the number of (coronavirus) cases rising, he asked us to postpone all the CETs — EAMCET, ICET, ECET, LAWCET, EdCET and PGCET,” he said.

“In all likelihood, the tests will be held in the third week of September so they don’t clash with national-level entrance examinations such as JEE and NEET,” the minister said, adding that the exact dates of the exams will be announced later. Suresh further said finalyear exams for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be held, and instructions have been given to the AP State Higher Education Commission to pass orders for universities in this regard. “The final-year exams have to be completed by the end of September so the new academic year can begin,” he added.

Norms for online classes soon

With respect to online courses, Suresh said the ones related to skill development, and EAMCET mock tests are permitted. “Guidelines related to online classes for regular classes will be released soon,” he added. The minister said firstyear Intermediate supplementary and improvement exams will not be conducted. “Those who want to write improvement exams can write them along with the second-year examination,” he explained. The minister added that those who were supposed to write the supplementary examination will be marked as passed.