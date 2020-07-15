10,400 rapid antigen kits to ramp up COVID-19 testing in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With 129 new infections reported on Tuesday, as many as 2,744 persons have been infected with COVID-19 in Krishna. The district has 774 active cases and 1,887 persons have recovered. The recovery rate here stood at 69 per cent as against 53 per cent in the state and 63 per cent in the country, officials said.

Collector A Md Imtiaz said a total of 1,39,880 samples have been tested till now. In a review meeting with health officials and city police commissioner B Srinivasulu at his camp office in the city on Tuesday, Imtiaz said 10,400 more rapid antigen kits have arrived in the district and they will be used in areas where infections are more.

He added that these kits would be made available at New Government General Hospital (GGH) and other health centres, where the public can visit for voluntarily testing. In case if a person tests positive, his sample would be sent for confirmatory tests and he would be immediately admitted to Pinnamaneni Siddhartha General Hospital and NIMRA Institute of Health Sciences.

The new cases in the city were reported from Lenin Centre, Gunadala, Andhra Loyola College, Patamata, Ashok Nagar, Labbipeta, Krishna Lanka, Machavaram, Mutayalampadu, Madhura Nagar, Sri Nagar, Ramalingeswara Nagar, Satyanarayanapuram, Kedareswarapeta and Gandhi Nagar.