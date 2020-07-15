STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

10,400 rapid antigen kits to ramp up COVID-19 testing in Krishna district

With 129 new infections reported on Tuesday, as many as 2,744 persons have been infected with COVID-19 in Krishna.

Published: 15th July 2020 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19 tests conducting with two iMASQ buses at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada

COVID-19 tests conducting with two iMASQ buses at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With 129 new infections reported on Tuesday, as many as 2,744 persons have been infected with COVID-19 in Krishna. The district has 774 active cases and 1,887 persons have recovered. The recovery rate here stood at 69 per cent as against 53 per cent in the state and 63 per cent in the country, officials said.

Collector A Md Imtiaz said a total of 1,39,880 samples have been tested till now. In a review meeting with health officials and city police commissioner B Srinivasulu at his camp office in the city on Tuesday, Imtiaz said 10,400 more rapid antigen kits have arrived in the district and they will be used in areas where infections are more.

He added that these kits would be made available at New Government General Hospital (GGH) and other health centres, where the public can visit for voluntarily testing. In case if a person tests positive, his sample would be sent for confirmatory tests and he would be immediately admitted to Pinnamaneni Siddhartha General Hospital and NIMRA Institute of Health Sciences.

The new cases in the city were reported from Lenin Centre, Gunadala, Andhra Loyola College, Patamata, Ashok Nagar, Labbipeta, Krishna Lanka, Machavaram, Mutayalampadu, Madhura Nagar, Sri Nagar, Ramalingeswara Nagar, Satyanarayanapuram, Kedareswarapeta and Gandhi Nagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Krishna district COVID Krishan COVID testing
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp