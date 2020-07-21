STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh reports 54 deaths, 4074 Covid cases in a day

Tally reaches 53,724 as 4,074 more test positive in 24 hours; 1,335 patients recover.

A Covid-19 triage centre set up at a school in Vijayawada | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Covid-19 toll in Andhra Pradesh increased to 696 after 54 casualties were reported in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am. Meanwhile, the tally crossed the 50,000-mark as another 4,074 cases were added in the state. On the brighter side, 1,335 more patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,228.

As per a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Monday, East Godavari and Guntur districts each reported nine deaths, Krishna seven, Anantapur six, Chittoor, Srikakulam and Visakhapantam five each, Kurnool and West Godavari three each, and Kadapa and Vizianagaram one each.
As many as 13,48,112 samples have been tested in the state. Out of the 33,580 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 17,385 were tested by VRDLs, NACO and TrueNat method; the remaining 16,195 were Rapid Antigen tests. 

Among the 24,228 patients discharged from hospitals across the state, 21,664 are locals, and 2,174 and 390 had returned from other states and countries, respectively. Meanwhile, East Godavari accounted for 1,086 of the 4,074 fresh infections, Guntur 596, Kurnool 559, West Godavari 354,  Anantapur 342, Srikakulam 261, Prakasam 221, Kadapa 152, Krishna 129, Chittoor 116, Visakhapatnam 102, Nellore 100 and Vizianagaram 56.  No cases were reported among people who had returned from other states and countries. 

District-wise, East Godavari, with a total of 7,232 confirmed infections, topped the list of the cumulative number of cases, followed by Kurnool (6,604), Guntur (5,494), Anantapur (5,483), Chittoor (4,763), West Godavari (3,691), Krishna (3,677), Srikakulam (2,830), Kadapa (2,798), Nellore (2,486), Visakhapatnam (2,200), Prakasam (2,085) and Vizianagaram (1,486).

Anantapur has reported most recoveries. So far, 3,091 people have recovered from the virus in the district, followed by 2,754 in Kurnool, 2,670 in Guntur, 2,268 in Krishna, 1,580 in Chittoor, 1,482 in West Godavari, 1,471 in Visakhapatnam, 1,445 in Kadapa, 1,300 in Prakasam, 1,279 in East Godavari, 1,029 in Srikakulam, 958 in Nellore and 337 in Vizianagaram.

Couple die
Kurnool: A private homeopathy practitioner died of Covid-19 in Nandyal town on Monday. The victim’s wife, who also had tested positive, died a few days ago when she was in home quarantine, while their son, also a Covid-19 patient, is being treated at Santiram Covid hospital

