Collector praises private doctors

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District collector A Md Imtiaz has praised private doctors for treating Covid patients in home isolation over video calls, and supplying medicines to them for free of cost. The collector, in a discussion with eminent nephrologist Dr N Ammanna at his chamber here on Wednesday, said a call centre (94910-52800) was being maintained for all Covid patients.

Those in home quarantine can request medical assistance by calling on 9063921413, 9063931413 and 9063981413 for availing medical assistance from private hospital doctors through a video calling, Ammanna said and urged symptomatic people to get themselves tested at the earliest and not to panic. Meanwhile, Krishna district reported 10 more Covid deaths on Wednesday even as the toll rose to 151. While 151 more tested positive, 1,679 active cases remained in the district.