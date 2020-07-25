Geographical quarantine in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna district administration has observed gross violation of Covid-19 restrictions in some areas of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), which led to a spike in positive cases.District Collector A Md Imtiaz on Friday said, “Geographical quarantine will be implemented in 11 areas in the VMC limits from Saturday. We have mapped Patamata, Krishna Lanka, Kothapeta, Moghalrajpuram, Vidyadharapuram, Ajit Singh Nagar, Bhavanipuram, Chuttugunta, Satyanarayanapuram, Wynchipet and Chitti Nagar for implementation of geographical quarantine. The VMC should ensure strict implementation of geographical quarantine in the 11 mapped areas.”

The district administration in its directive to the VMC mentioned that people are not maintaining the required social distance of six feet in containment zones. There are not any clear entry or exit points in the containment zones to restrict the movement of people effectively. Due to lack of strict surveillance, people are moving freely in the containment zones, causing spread of coronavirus, it observed.

The VMC has been given clear cut instructions pertaining to the implementation of geographical quarantine. As part of it, there shall be stringent perimeter control with clear entry and exit points and the remaining area must be properly barricaded. No movement of people shall be allowed within the cluster. People’s movement in the cluster shall be allowed only for supply of essential commodities and services and in case of medical emergencies. Details of people moving in and out of perimeter control shall be recorded and followed up.

Essential commodities shall be delivered at the doorstep of people. Special mobile vehicles for delivery of daily essentials shall be deployed in the clusters. Active house-to-house surveillance by medical teams shall be conducted. Medical camps shall be held to identify all contacts of positive cases, symptomatic people and vulnerable groups for the purpose of testing and quarantine. Contact tracing of all cases shall be completed within 12 to 24 hours and updated on the MSS portal as well.

Testing of all cases, which are in high-risk categories such as primary contacts of positive cases, symptomatic persons, vulnerable people and frontline health workers and clinical management of all positive cases shall be done as per protocol. Cent per cent registration of population under Aarogya Setu shall be done in the households in the containment clusters with special focus on registration of all hospitalised cases, positive cases, their contacts and all people from whom samples are taken.

Community awareness on preventive measures such as personal hygiene, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette shall be created. Wearing of a mask is compulsory in public places. Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of six feet in public. Large gatherings continue to remain prohibited. Spitting in public places will be punishable with fine. Consumption of liquor and chewing tobacco products in public places is strictly prohibited. Shops, except grocery and medical stores, will operate from 6 am to 11 am only in containment zones, the Collector added.

