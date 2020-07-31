STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada: Woman poses as doctor to steal valuables of COVID-19 patients, held

Later, the hospital management conducted an inquiry into the matter and stepped up vigil to nab the woman.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the general public and doctors are afraid to enter the New Government General Hospital (GGH), the State Covid hospital, a woman, posing as a doctor, entered the hospital premises to steal the valuables of Covid patients and their family members.

The incident, which took place on Wednesday, came to light on Thursday. The accused was identified as B Sailaja (43), a habitual offender and a resident of Ramavarrapadu. A case has been registered against the accused for obstructing the duties of doctors.

"On receiving a complaint from the hospital security supervisor that a lady posing as a doctor was trying to enter the hospital, a team of police personnel went to the hospital to ascertain the facts," said DCP V Harshavardhan Raju.

"During our preliminary investigation, we came to know that the woman along with a few persons entered the GGH on July 13 by wearing a PPE kit. Later, the hospital management conducted an inquiry into the matter and stepped up vigil to nab the woman.Once again, the woman tried to enter the hospital on Wednesday. Suspecting her activities, the hospital staff questioned the woman and asked her to show her identity card, but she failed to produce one. Later, the hospital management has filed a complaint against the woman. A team of police personnel, after verifying the CCTV footage, took Sailaja and her husband Satyanarayana into custody," he said.

