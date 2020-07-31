Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga temple staff likely to get COVID-19 insurance cover

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kanaka Durga temple trust board has decided to make a provision for providing Covid insurance to its employees. It will discuss the proposal with Endowments Commissioner P Arjuna Rao.

As many as 38 resolutions were discussed in its second trust board committee meeting held here on Thursday. Proposals regarding construction of a permanent building to house the tonsure hall, reinstallation of Boddu Bonna, completion of reconstruction of Lord Malleswara Swamy temple and establishing an exclusive cell for collecting donations were among the 14 resolutions that were passed.

A few proposals were taken to the notice of Arjuna Rao and tenders were invited for execution of the ongoing development works in and around the hill shrine.

Speaking to mediapersons, EO M Suresh Babu said the Devasthanam has prepared estimates for execution of various development projects. "Soon after getting approvals, tenders will be invited. With regard to prasadam potu, installation of SCADA technology and reconstruction of Lord Malleswara Swamy temple, the temple has administrative approval and tenders will be invited shortly," he informed.