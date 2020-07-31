Walk-in interviews for medical professionals in Krishna district tomorrow

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the steady rise in COVID-19 cases, District Collector A Md Imtiaz has requested various medical professionals to join hands with the existing staff.

A total of 155 vacancies are available for the post of general medicine, anesthesiologist and pulmonologist. Anyone who has a registration from Medical Council of India and has completed MD/DNB/PG Degree in Anesthesia can apply. Each person will be paid Rs 1.5 lakh a month. For general duty medical officers, 157 posts are vacant.

Anyone who has a registration from the Medical Council of India is eligible to walk in for the interview. Those who have completed BAMS, DHMS, DNYS and BUMS are also eligible. Each person will be paid Rs 70,000 a month.

Twenty-five posts are vacant for anesthesia-technician. A person needs to have completed a minimum of diploma course from any recognised university, if selected he/she will be paid Rs 28,000 a month. For technician posts (lab, X-ray, ECG, dialysis), 75 vacancies are vacant.Technician or dialysis course or any other equivalent course is compulsory and the person will be paid Rs 23,100 a month.

While 277 posts are vacant for the post of staff nurse, 200 vacancies are available for nursing order posts.

A paramedical board GNM, ANM registration and BSC nursing is mandatory to be eligible to apply for the post of staff nurse, who will be paid Rs 24,000.

For nursing order posts, the person should have cleared Class 10 exam from any recognised board.

While 276 seats are vacant for hospital sanitation posts, 52 are vacant for data entry operator posts (any computer knowledge degree). The salary for all three posts -- nursing order, data entry operator and hospital sanitation staff -- is Rs 15,000 a month.