Vijayawada civic body digitising health records of sanitation workers

A week-long medical camp for sanitation workers has begun at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Saturday. 

Medical teams conducting blood tests on sanitation workers at Tummalapalli Kalashetram in Vijayawada on Saturday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A week-long medical camp for sanitation workers has begun at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Saturday. MLA Malladi Vishnu, along with the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh, formally inaugurated the medical camp, jointly organised by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and St Ann’s Hospital. 

As part of the camp, a team of doctors conducted various health check-ups and collected blood samples from sanitation workers aged above 50 years in three administrative circles of the city. After verifying the blood reports, swabs will be collected from identified symptomatics.

‘’Since the beginning of corona, the sanitation workers have been serving as frontline warriors and handling the waste generated in the city. They wear all protective gear. In this regard, the civic body with the support of various private hospitals will conduct similar medical camps in various parts of the city to screen 3,600 sanitation workers and supply medicines to them free of cost,’’ Venkatesh said.

He said that for the first time, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has started digitising the health records of 3,600 sanitation workers under its ambit. VMC chief medical officer for health (CMOH) Shalini Devi, health officer Suresh and other officials were also present.

