Third COVID-19 hospital coming up at Ibrahimpatnam near Vijayawada: Krishna district collector

He directed that the private hospitals should also collect samples from public as the positive cases are increasing steadily in the district.

Published: 09th June 2020 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna district Collector Md Imtiaz

Krishna district Collector Md Imtiaz (File photo| Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the spurt in coronavirus positive cases across the district, the administration has decided to set up a third COVID-19 hospital at Ibrahimpatnam on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

Collector A Md Imtiaz has directed DM&HO I Ramesh to make arrangements for setting up a third COVD-19 hospital at Nimra Hospital, Ibrahimpatnam at the earliest. He was speaking at a review meeting organised with the district task force committee officials at his camp office here on Monday.

The Collector said the samples of 42,612 persons have been tested so far in the district by mobile health teams and at 90 PHCs. "The district administration is fully geared up to tackle the crisis in the coming months,’’ Imtiaz said. At present, the State COVID hospital on the New GGH premises is equipped with enough medical infrastructure and in the coming days there will be requirement for doctors and medical staff. The same was written to the State government," he added.

Similarly, the other COVID-19 hospital at Pinnamaneni Siddhartha General Hospital also has enough facilities and the health department officials were directed to conduct COVID-19 tests for 2,000 persons per day. Besides, the private hospitals should also collect samples from public as the positive cases are increasing steadily in the district, he directed.

Around 272 persons were lodged in quarantine centres across the district, Imtiaz said and called upon the doctors and health department officials to evolve steps in reducing the death rate due to Covid-19.

19 positive cases in Krishna district

Nineteen coronavirus positive cases were reported in the district on Monday, taking the count to 570. Of the 19 cases, five were reported at Krishna Lanka, four at One Town, three each at Chitti Nagar and Prasadampadu and two each at Gollapudi and Yanamalakuduru.

