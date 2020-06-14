STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pandu arrested for Sandeep’s murder

Soon after the Guntur GGH authorities discharged Pandu from the hospital on Saturday afternoon, Patamata police took him into their custody and visited the scene of offence. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada police took one of the prime accused Koduri Manikanta alias KTM Pandu who was injured in the group clash that took place on May 30 and conducted ‘scene reconstruction’ as part of case investigation on Saturday.

Pandu reportedly explained to the police how the incident took place. 

The shocking clash between the groups headed by Thota Sandeep and KTM Pandu took place for supremacy over the involvement in a land settlement in an isolated location under Patamata station limits on May 30. The incident has created panic among the public over the growing menace of anti-social elements in the city and Thota Sandeep died while undergoing treatment. 

With the arrest of Pandu, a total of 34 persons were taken into custody in connection with the case. “We are trying to identify the accused who were involved in the clash. So far, 34 people were taken into custody and the role of others is being investigated,” said the police. 

