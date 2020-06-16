Ham radio operator in Vijayawada gets nod to spread awareness on COVID-19

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: KV Prasad, a Ham radio licence holder, based in Vijayawada, has been accorded permission by the Central government to use ‘Ham Radio’ for spreading awareness on Covid-19 and promote message - ‘Stay Home’.

He is the only Ham radio operator in Andhra Pradesh to be given the temporary permission to use Special Call Sign - ‘AT2JES’ from June 10 to September 4 for spreading awareness on Covid-19.

Speaking to TNIE, Prasad, who holds Amateur Licence No. 20625 and call sign VU2JES, said HAM radio operators play a vital role during rescue and relief operations.

Prasad is now able to use the call sign to communicate with fellow HAM radio operators across the world and exchange the notes on the situation about Covid-19 pandemic and also spread awareness about do’s and don’ts.

“Using satellite communications, high frequency, very high frequency and ultra high frequency communication networks, we will be able to spread the message - ‘Stay Home’,” he observed.

There are about 100 HAM radio operators in AP alone and each would be able to spread the message to several more. “Shortly, I will meet the district collector and offer my services so the message of ‘Stay Home’ can reach even to remote areas,” he added.