STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Ham radio operator in Vijayawada gets nod to spread awareness on COVID-19

There are about 100 HAM radio operators in AP alone and each would be able to spread the message to several more.

Published: 16th June 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, Coronavirus testing

(Image used for representation)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: KV Prasad, a Ham radio licence holder, based in Vijayawada, has been accorded permission by the Central government to use ‘Ham Radio’ for spreading awareness on Covid-19 and promote message - ‘Stay Home’.

He is the only Ham radio operator in Andhra Pradesh to be given the temporary permission to use Special Call Sign - ‘AT2JES’ from June 10 to September 4 for spreading awareness on Covid-19.

Speaking to TNIE, Prasad, who holds Amateur Licence No. 20625 and call sign VU2JES, said HAM radio operators play a vital role during rescue and relief operations.

Prasad is now able to use the call sign to communicate with fellow HAM radio operators across the world and exchange the notes on the situation about Covid-19 pandemic and also spread awareness about do’s and don’ts.

“Using satellite communications, high frequency, very high frequency and ultra high frequency communication networks, we will be able to spread the message - ‘Stay Home’,” he observed.

There are about 100 HAM radio operators in AP alone and each would be able to spread the message to several more. “Shortly, I will meet the district collector and offer my services so the message of ‘Stay Home’ can reach even to remote areas,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ham Radio coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp