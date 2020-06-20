‘Prepare report on HNSS water’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satynarayana has directed the water resources department to prepare an action plan to tap water from Handri Neeva-Sujala Sravanti project to supply drinking and irrigation water to Anantapur district. He asked the officials to submit a report in 10 days so that water supply can begin from July 1. In a review meeting here on Friday, Botcha, along with Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar, took stock of the situation in Anantapur.

On the occasion, he said that due to a variety of reasons, available water has not been completely tapped. He said that once the officials submit the report sought, a State-level meeting for its implementation would be held. Anil Kumar directed the officials concerned to expedite the completion of lining works of HNSS project. He said that water was getting wasted as a result of this and asked the officials to submit a report, chalking out the strategies to complete the works. Engineer-in-chief (irrigation) C Narayana Reddy, officials from Anantapur district and others were also present.