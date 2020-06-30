PG medical student dies of corona in Eluru

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A post-graduate medical student, who preferred to take self-medication after testing positive for Covid-19, breathed his last in a lodge in Eluru late Sunday night. The 33-year-old PG student was pursuing medicine at a college in Eluru and was a native of Visakhapatnam. According to police, though all the lodges were closed in view of the lockdown, he managed to secure a room for himself in a lodge through some known person. He was in regular touch with some of his friends for the past four days and on Sunday night, his friends tried to dial his phone number.

As there was no response, they alerted the hotel staff who in turn informed the police. After breaking open the doors, they found medicines used for treating fever and other common ailments. They immediately informed the medical officials who once again conducted tests and confirmed that the medico was a Covid-19 infectee. The funeral was performed as per protocol in Eluru itself after his parents came from Visakhapatnam. Meanwhile, a police official and his family members tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. The family members of the police official recently went to Hyderabad and returned to Eluru after which they developed symptoms of coronavirus.