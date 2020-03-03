Cybercrime police trace missing techie in Delhi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cybercrime police have reunites a youngster with his family on Monday. The 27-year-old man reportedly went missing on February 8. According to cybercrime station Inspector K Shivaji, Kona Pravulla Sravan Kumar hailingfrom Gudivada was working as a software professional in Hyderabad.Hours before going missing, Kumar informed his father Kona Satyanarayana that he boarded a bus from Hyderabad and will reach Gudivada by night on the same day.

When Sravan Kumar failed to reach home, a worried Satyanarayana tried to reach his son over phone but failed to connect the call. Immediately, Satyanarayana approached cybercrime police. The police then filed a missing case under ‘Zero FIR’ and collected the call data and signal tower data.

During the investigation, cybercrime police observed that Sravan Kumar had visited Visakhapatnam, Nagpur and Delhi.“Sravan Kumar changed several phone numbers, but not his mobile phone. This helped us in tracing his location. Based on the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number of his phone, we traced the location of the mobile phone using GPS and traced him in Delhi on February 29 and brought him back to the city,” inspector K Shivaji said.