Taiwan national kept under isolation tests negative for coronavirus in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 35-year-old man from Taiwan, who was kept under observation in the isolation ward of SVR Ruia government general hospital in Vijayawada, was tested negative for coronavirus by the hospital officials.



The Taiwan national, Chen Shih Shun, was staying in Chittoor district for the past 10 days. He had come to repair machines at a private company in Palamaneru.



Shun visited the hospital on Saturday evening complaining of cough and sore throat.



After observing the symptoms, the doctors kept him under observation at the special isolation ward in Ruia Hospital.

Samples were collected from him and have been sent for tests to determine whether he has been infected with the coronavirus.



'We have received the reports from the Gandhi hospital in neighbouring Telangana. The reports were negative and the Taiwanese would be discharged from the hospital today,' Ruia hospital superintendent Dr NV Ramanaiah said.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old from Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam district, who returned from South Korea on Friday was admitted to the isolation ward in Chest Hospital on suspicion of coronavirus. He too was discharged from the hospital on Monday after testing negative for coronavirus.



So far, two Indians - one in Delhi and another in Hyderabad - and an Italian tourist visiting Rajasthan have tested positive for the virus on Monday.