South Central Railway launches ‘each for equal’ campaign ahead of International Women’s Day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway (SCR) on Tuesday launched a campaign to observe the International Women’s Day on March 8. The theme of this year’s campaign is ‘each for equal’ to signify that “collectively, each one of us can help create a gender-neutral world”.

Divisional Railway Manager P Srinivas said the primary objective of the campaign is to highlight the importance of women empowerment and bring gender equality in society. “The division has 1,800 women employees working in various capacities effectively.”