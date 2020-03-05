Home Cities Vijayawada

I-T sleuths raid corporate colleges in Vijayawada

Seize records pertaining to college management, including admission procedure, fee structure and taxation.

Published: 05th March 2020 08:36 AM

I-T officials make their way out after raids in Vijayawada

I-T officials make their way out after raids in Vijayawada | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On a day when Intermediate examinations commenced, Income Tax sleuths cracked the whip on corporate colleges by carrying out surprise checks in various branches of Narayana and Sri Chaitanya Junior Colleges in the city on Wednesday.

According to sources, the I-T officials reached the corporate offices of Narayana and Sri Chaitanya at Benz Circle and Mahatma Gandhi Road around 8 am.

The officials reportedly examined various records pertaining to the college management including admission procedure, students strength, fee structure and taxation.

During the raids, the I-T officials also seized important records from the colleges and scrutinised them. Apart from that, the special teams of I-T department also inspected the college campus at Tadigadapa and Edupugallu.

It was learnt that the I-T sleuths have carried out surprise checks in the wake of protests by the student unions across the State against the irregularities by private junior colleges like exorbitant fee, lack of proper records pertaining to the revenue expenditures among others.

28,713  students took exam in Prakasam district
Ongole: Around 28,713 first-year students attended their first paper on Wednesday at 90 examination centres across the district. Around 1,666 students were absent. Intermediate Board district regional inspection officer (RIO) VV Subba Rao visited Saraswati College Center, Sri Chaitanya and Andhra Kesari Vidya Kendram examination centres

