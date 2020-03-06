Intermediate students welcome new pattern examination paper

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Students of second year Intermediate, who appeared for their first examination on Thursday, opined that the changes made in the pattern of the question paper would help them in scoring more marks.

Recently the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) declared that there will be only one question paper, which includes objectives (bits) and subjective questions, instead of two different question papers in Intermediate examinations this year. Intermediate students stated that the changed question paper pattern is better than the older one. As per the old pattern, the question paper for objectives was separate and given during the exam either half an hour or one hour before. The students have stated that as per the new pattern they can solve the objectives, which they say are scoring, in the first few minutes and can at least secure some marks. “The old pattern proved to be an interruption to our flow of writing and thinking. Since objectives are the scoring part of exam, we can now be confident that at least those 20-30 marks are in our hand,” said D Meenakshi, an Intermediate student.

Another student Ramesh Chandran said, “It will be easier when we have all the questions at one go with us. Answering the questions in the pattern given in the paper is not necessary, so we can manage our time better. Also, since writing subjective answers is a tedious job, we can split the time and answer objectives in between subjective question sets, which will help relax our hands.”

In all, 4,57,127 students out of the total 4,69,203 appeared for the Second Language Paper II examination across the State on Thursday. As many as 12,076 students were absent for the examination, while four cases of malpractice - one from Nellore and three from Krishna district - were reported.

In Krishna district, 57,250 students out of the total 58,413 appeared for the examination. The three students caught for exam malpractices and barred from writing exams were from KVR College of Nandigana, Triveni Mahila College of Patamata and SRR and CVR Government College, an Intermediate Board official said.