All women crew train to Tirupati flagged off

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) flagged off the first-ever all women crew train (No 17406 Krishna Express, Ex. Adilabad - Tirupati) from Vijayawada to Tirupati to commemorate International Women’s Day. The all women crew train was flagged off by Public Relations Officer Nusrat M Mandrupkar, Station Master Sunaina and pointswoman Sk Najma on Friday.

Since March 1, the division has been conducting the International Women’s Day campaign with the theme ‘Each for Equal’ to signify that collectively each one of us can help create a gender equal world. The entire crew of the train, including loco pilot, guard, sleeper TTEs, squad TTEs and RPF, are women. Congratulating the women crew members of the train, Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager P Srinivas said that it is a proud moment for the division.

There are no limitations to the power of women and their capabilities and they are always on par with men in efficiency by transcending all the barriers, he added.