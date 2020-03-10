Airport equipped with bomb detection system

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to step up security and ensure air passengers’ safety, the Gannavaram Airport has been equipped with Bomb Detection and Disposal System (BDDS).The equipment was handed over to the airport security personnel on Monday.

Vijayawada police, which conducted a demo of the equipment in the presence of airport director K Madhusudhana Rao, said the BDDS was developed with technology from Canada, Israel, Belgium and India. The equipment weighs around 45 kg and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) spent `1.07 crore for its development.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Vijayawada city commissioner of police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao stressed the need to strengthen safety standards in all the airports in the state due to increase in footfalls, and asked the security personnel to thoroughly check every passenger and inspect the premises regularly. He also appreciated the efforts of airport authorities for procuring the equipment, which is a first of its kind in the state.

“The equipment has been developed with latest technology and will help airport staff tackle any kind of threat,” CP Tirumala Rao said.

He recalled the blasts at Charminar in Hyderabad and briefed the security staff on security arrangements.

“The State government gave OCTOPUS battalions to airports, High Court, some temples and other important places,” he said.

Commenting on the arrangements for the local body elections, the top cop expressed his confidence that the polls would be conducted smoothly.

He added serious action would be taken if a person was found indulging in anti-social activities and violating the election code.

“Instructions have been given to all station house officers in the city to keep an eye on election activities and previous offenders and rowdy-sheeters. If needed, we will take help from the SPF and the same has been communicated to the DGP,” he noted.