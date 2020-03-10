Home Cities Vijayawada

Citizen raises hygiene issues at Vijayawada railway station

He said there were no proper sign boards for public toilets in the vicinity of the railway station, and requested the authorities to erect proper signage.

Published: 10th March 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada railway station. (File photo| IRCTC-CO.in)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A retired railway employee has raised an alarm over the unhygienic conditions prevailing on the premises of the Vijayawada railway station and even approached the higher officials requesting immediate action.

“As a responsible citizen, I have brought the issue to the notice of the higher ups in the Railways. Though they took some temporary measures such as sprinkling chlorine powder at places where people urinate, a permanent step is yet to be taken in this regard,” said B Vasanth Kumar, the retired employee.

“People can be seen urinating near the railway SP’s office, railway footpath and near the hospital. This leaves odour in the vicinity and poses health hazard,” added Kumar, who is also a social worker.

Reacting to the complaint, South Central Railway (SCR) sanitation in-charge Vasudeo Rao said, “We are taking all possible efforts to maintain hygiene on the premises as well as in the vicinity of the station. However, since people are habituated to such unhygienic practices, we fall short no matter how much we try. We will consider suggestions given by Kumar and will strengthen our efforts.”

Meanwhile, chief medical officer of health, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, R Venkat Ramana said the corporation was willing to take the responsibility of cleaning the vicinity of the railway station if the railway authorities were interested for a collaboration.

