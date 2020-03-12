STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Operation Sura’ taken up to curb supply of illicit liquor

702 persons arrested, 683 cases registered in joint raids by excise and police departments; liquor shops to remain shut across State from March 12 to 29.

Published: 12th March 2020 11:40 AM

Police and Excise officials conducting a raid at a country liquor manufacturing unit in Guntur district on Wednesday | express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To check liquor and money inflow during the local body elections, police and excise departments jointly launched Operation Sura.In surprise raids carried out across the State, officials arrested as many as 702 persons and filed 683 cases on Wednesday.

Following Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang’s instructions, Directorate of Enforcement Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vineet Brijlal launched ‘Operation Sura’ to curb illegal brewing and supply of country-made liquor in the state ahead of local body polls.

‘The operation began around 5 am with more the 10,000 officials of various ranks from Deputy Superintendents of Police to Sub-Inspectors of police and excise departments and formed 759 teams. The teams raided 827 villages in 13 districts and filed 318 cases under relevant sections of the IPC for illegal possession, supply and brewing country-made liquor.

The officials also seized one lakh litres of fermented jaggery, 2,115 litres of country-made liquor, 666 kg of jaggery, 252 litres of cheap liquor and 27 litres of beer stocks.In addition, the excise officials arrested six persons and seized 1,575 kg  of ganja and three vehicles in Paderu division.

Meanwhile, the police officers also coordinated cluster raids along with excise department and filed 365 cases and arrested 427 people. They seized 2,036 litres of liquor and 2,512 litres of country-made liquor.  
Speaking to TNIE, DGP Gautam Sawang said elaborate arrangements were made for the local body elections. Necessary instructions have been given to all the unit officers to take strict action against violators of Model Code of Conduct irrespective of their party affiliations.

“For the first time, the State government came up with a proposal to curb the inflow of liquor and money in the local body and municipal polls,” he said. “Liquor shops across the State will be shut down from March 12 to 29. No liquor will be available during the election period, especially in villages,” he added.

On the other hand, the police are monitoring the complaints filed by common people pertaining to distribution of money, alcohol and other election-related offences reported through ‘Nigha’ App.

Police destroy ID liquor in Prakasam district
Ongole: As part of Operation Sura police and Excise department conducted raids at several places in the Prakasam district. In the raids, the police and excise department officials seized 90 litres of illegally distilled (ID) liquor at various places. The police also seized 6,900 litres of jaggery wash along with  150 kg black Jaggery, 16 kg Navasaram, 20 kg Karakkaya powder

