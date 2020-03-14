Health Department holds awareness meet in Vijayawada on coronavirus

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Medical and Health Department, in association with the Legal Services Authority, organised an awareness programme on Covid-19 at Nyaya Seva Sadan on the district court premises here on Friday.

District Judge E Bhimarao said, "Prevention is better than cure. One should follow all the directions given by the Centre as well as the State to combat the coronavirus threat." He distributed homeopathy medicine provided by the government homeo dispensary. He also released the poster 'Mundu Jagratta Patiddam - Coronavirus Samkramana Arikadadam'.