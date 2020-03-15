IG-rank official appointed in State Election Commissioner office

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner (SEC) N Ramesh Kumar has informed that Inspector General-rank official K Satyanarayana has been appointed in the SEC office as per the recommendation made by Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang.

He said as part of the steps being taken to ensure free and fair elections to the local bodies, the appointment of the IG rank official was made. The official would review the law and order with field-level police officials. The SEC also cautioned that the involvement of volunteers in political campaigning would be viewed as a model code of conduct violation.