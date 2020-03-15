STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nine-day Sri Rama Deeksha to begin from March 25

As part of the deeksha, the Peetham and Samithi will conduct the celestial wedding for the processional deities of Lord Rama and Sita at Ayodhya, birthplace of Lord Rama.

Maha Vidya Pitham founder Chintapalli Subrahmanya Sharma addressing mediapersons at Press Club in Vijayawada. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To imbibe moral, ethical and spiritual values among the people, Hyderabad-based Sri Maha Vidya Peetham in association with Dharma Jagarana Samithi has decided to offer first-of-its-kind Sri Rama Deeksha from March 25. Addressing media persons here on Saturday, Sri Maha Vidya Peetham founder Brahmasri Chintapally Subramanya Sharma said the conferment of nine-day deeksha will begin on March 25 marking Ugadi festival (Telugu New Year) and will conclude on Sri Rama Navami on April 2.

''During the deeksha, spiritual values will be taught to the devotees who take up Rama Deeksha by the samithi at the Lord Rama temples. The idea is to protect human values which would eventually protect dharma'', he said, adding that around one lakh people from across the State have till now confirmed to take the deeksha. The deeksha is open to all the interested people irrespective of their caste, religion, and gender, he said. 

Chintapally Subramanya Sharma said several Hindu organisations have come forward to support the deeksha by distributing pamphlets of Sri Rama Raksha Stotram, japamalas, banners, flags in every village, mandals and districts in the State. 

As part of the deeksha, the Peetham and Samithi will conduct the celestial wedding for the processional deities of Lord Rama and Sita at Ayodhya, birthplace of Lord Rama. Interested devotees who conferred the deeksha can participate in the event by registering their names over phone with Dharma Jagarna Samithi (8985357724) or SriMaha Vidya Peetham (9885444482).

Dharma Jagarana Samithi member Mutyala Rao has called upon the devotees to follow the ethics and morals during the nine-day deeksha period by chanting the Sri Rama Panchadasi Mantram, feeding cows at goshala.

