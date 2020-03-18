Local body elections can’t be stopped: HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Tuesday said that it cannot issue any orders to stop the local body elections. Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a petitioner, Anand of Prakasam district, seeking court’s directions to conduct local elections by providing reservations to the SCs and STs on a rotation basis, the Bench of Chief Justice JK Maheswari and Justice N Jayasurya said it had already pronounced a judgment over the reservations in local polls and it cannot give any fresh orders.

The Bench said it will hear the PIL once again after the government files its counter and posted the hearing for six weeks. Petitioner’s counsel Pranathi informed the court that the government had done away with the practice of providing reservations to SCs and STs on a rotation basis. The court said that it is not advisable to approach the court by finding fault with each and every decision of the government.