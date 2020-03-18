STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Local body elections can’t be stopped: HC

The Bench said it will hear the PIL once again after the government files its counter and posted the hearing for six weeks.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The AP High Court on Tuesday said that it cannot issue any orders to stop the local body elections. Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a petitioner, Anand of Prakasam district, seeking court’s directions to conduct local elections by providing reservations to the SCs and STs on a rotation basis, the Bench of Chief Justice JK Maheswari and Justice N Jayasurya said it had already pronounced a judgment over the reservations in local polls and it cannot give any fresh orders.

