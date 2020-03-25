STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

COVID-19: Ease norms for private hospital staff, Indian Medical Association urges Krishna collector

In the letter, IMA secretary Karthik Tummala said the association and private doctors were ready to support the government during the lockdown.

Published: 25th March 2020 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers with masks at Vijayawada airport

Passengers with masks at Vijayawada airport. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday wrote to district collector A Md Imtiaz highlighting the problems being faced by the private hospital doctors in the wake of the novel coronavirus.

In the letter, IMA secretary Karthik Tummala said the association and private doctors were ready to support the government during the lockdown. However, with Section 144 imposed, it has become a tough task for the health service providers to procure enough stocks and manpower to serve the public, it read.
As such, the official requested the collector to relax norms for the nursing staff and allow plying of vehicles owned by them and the hospitals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Medical Association Krishna collector Vijayawada private hospitals
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp