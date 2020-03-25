COVID-19: Ease norms for private hospital staff, Indian Medical Association urges Krishna collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday wrote to district collector A Md Imtiaz highlighting the problems being faced by the private hospital doctors in the wake of the novel coronavirus.

In the letter, IMA secretary Karthik Tummala said the association and private doctors were ready to support the government during the lockdown. However, with Section 144 imposed, it has become a tough task for the health service providers to procure enough stocks and manpower to serve the public, it read.

As such, the official requested the collector to relax norms for the nursing staff and allow plying of vehicles owned by them and the hospitals.