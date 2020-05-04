STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vendors in Vijayawada's Besant Road see all hope go down amid COVID-19 lockdown

About 300 vendors, who used to work on Besant Road and depended on daily sales for their income, have been prohibited from working.

Besant Road wears a deserted look amid the lockdown in Vijayawada

Besant Road wears a deserted look amid the lockdown in Vijayawada (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  M Raju, a vendor on Besant Road, had pinned his hopes on making a quick buck this summer to clear debts and expand his business. But the 34-year-old footwear seller is now hardly able to feed his family of four, as the lockdown has left his pushcart to collect dust.

"We usually make good business this time of the year, as people from across the city visit Besant Road to buy crockery, hardware items, handbags and footwear, and enjoy the street food, salads and fruit juices. But since the lockdown began on March 25, we lost our sole source of income, and have been dependent on volunteers and NGOs for food and other supplies," Raju said as he broke down.

About 300 vendors who used to work on Besant Road like Raju depended on daily sales for their income. Though the Central government relaxed the lockdown restrictions from April 20, they didn’t get much relief as the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) prohibited street vendors from working since the entire city is a red zone. Another street vendor, R Gopi Naidu, who sells perfume bottles and hardware items on a pushcart, said he used to borrow money from private lenders every day to work.

"I didn’t expect the virus to have such an impact. Anticipating good sales this season, I got stock from Bengaluru and Chennai. But there is no way to sell it now," Naidu pointed out, adding that the authorities concerned should consider their plight and let them resume work from May 4.

Besides food stalls and street vendors, Besant Road has long been known for the sale of garments. Each shop makes Rs 10,000- Rs 1 lakh on regular days, with 30,000-50,000 people thronging the street, and up to Rs 3 lakh per day during the festive and marriage seasons. 

Between 10 and 50 people are employed at each shop, and employers are now struggling to pay their salaries. “After Sankranti, summer is the peak time for the garment industry as customers seek cotton clothes, dress materials and sarees,” said A Lakshmi Annapurna, who runs a boutique on Besant Road.

Asked how she is managing amid the lockdown, with about 50 staff in her boutiques on Besant Road and MG Road, Annapurna said, "I just about managed to pay my shop rent and salaries for March with my savings. But for April, I have decided to give workers only half their salaries along with essential commodities. We may take at least six months to a year to recover from the losses."

May get financial assistance

"The civic body is coordinating with MEPMA officials and is contemplating giving vendors financial aid. Their bank account details are being updated," a senior official of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation told TNIE

