No relaxation in Vijayawada as coronavirus positive cases soar to 225

VIJAYAWADA: With 225 Covid-19 positive cases reported in Vijayawada alone out of the total 278 in Krishna district, the administration did not allow any kind of relaxation in the city during the third phase of lockdown, which began on Monday. However, people in large numbers thronged Swaraj Maidan on Mahatma Gandhi Road to purchase fruits from vendors during 6 to 9 am relaxation period ignoring the physical distance norms.

Most of them did not wear even face mask or any other protective gear while venturing out of their houses.

On April 22, District Collector A Md Imtiaz made wearing of face mask mandatory for people while venturing out during lockdown and directed officials to enforce the rule strictly in Vijayawada, Jaggayyapeta, Nuzvid, Penamaluru, Machilipatnam and Gollapudi which were declared Red Zones. Of the total 64 divisions in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, almost 50 fell in containment zones. But people are not taking even basic precaution of wearing a face mask while venturing out, which is a cause for concern. Except provision stores, milk outlets and pharmacies in buffer zones, all commercial establishments remained closed in the city on Monday.

However, the authorities concerned allowed reopening of certain shops selling non-essential commodities outside the containment zones in the city and in four orange and 43 green mandals across the district. In orange and green zones in the district, permission was given for operating clinics and providing outpatient services, Imtiaz said.

Vehicular movement to be prevented

Aimed at containing further spread of COVID-19 in Machilipatnam, the district administration has decided to intensify vigil by preventing the vehicular movement between Vijayawada-Machilipatnam. Tahsildar NSK Khajavali said that they came to know that a section of the public are still travelling to Vijayawada through check-posts during the late night violating the norms. In this regard, instructions were given to the police personnel to close the alternate routes and intensify their patrolling, he said and called upon the public to reach the town from Vijayawada to get themselves tested voluntarily at the PHCs.