STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

1,004 Maharashtra migrants on second Shramik train reach home

The migrants thanked the AP government for arranging the train and providing them food and drinking water.

Published: 07th May 2020 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Agriculture migrants from Maharashtra working in AP board the second Shramik train carrying 1004 passengers that left from Rayanapadu railway station Vijayawada rural mandal on the late hours of Tuesday 1 am.

Agriculture migrants from Maharashtra working in AP board the second Shramik train carrying 1004 passengers that left from Rayanapadu railway station Vijayawada rural mandal on the late hours of Tuesday 1 am. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By Ritika arun vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After waiting for over a month to go home, 1,004 migrant workers from Maharashtra were a happy lot as they finally boarded the second Shramik Express from Rayanapadu Railway Station at 1 am on Wednesday and reached Gadchiroli Railway Station at 9 am. The migrants thanked the AP government for arranging the train and providing them food and drinking water.

Speaking to TNIE, 35-year-old Usha Ladwe, who had come to Guntur district as a chilli plucker, said that their work had finished almost two months back and they had started packing bags to return home, when their employer informed that they could not go home till the lockdown was lifted. She said that she was aware about the virus, but not about its intensity.

“Initially, we could stay and eat using the money we had earned. But as time passed by, one meal per day also become a luxury,” she said. When asked why they want to go to their native places even though the situation was worse in Maharashtra, 43-year-old Hema Jijure said that it was better to die in the presence of family members than die of hunger here. 

Despite the government’s claim that they will bear all travel charges of bus ticket from migrants’ place of work to the railway station and train ticket from AP to respective State, the migrants had to pay a bus ticket of `310 each to reach Rayanapadu railway station. However, the train fare was not collected from them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shramik Express migrant workers Maharashtra Andhra Pradesh
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp