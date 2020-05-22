STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t conceal district-wise details: Kanna

From May 19, the officials have done away with district-wise break-up in the bulletins released by the state command control centre.

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana shot off a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday demanding the government to not to conceal district-wise COVID-19 case details. From May 19, the officials have done away with district-wise break-up in the bulletins released by the state command control centre.

“The district-wise data is useful and helpful to people. The new model of bulletin keeps people and caretakers in the dark, which is highly dangerous and against which I strongly protest. Hence, I demand that the government withdraw the decision to do away with it,” he said. 

