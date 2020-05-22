STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Walking home, migrant worker dies of sunstroke in Andhra Pradesh

Locals said that his colleagues abandoned Anil’s body on the roadside and continued their journey fearing legal consequences.

Published: 22nd May 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 12:27 PM

Migrant workers

Representational image. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 47-year-old migrant worker collapsed and died reportedly due to sunstroke at Atkuru in Gannavaram mandal of Krishna district on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Anil Sankar from Dakshin Dinajpur district in West Bengal. He along with 17 other migrant workers are on their way back home on foot from Chennai when the incident occurred.

Atkuru Circle Inspector Srinivasa Rao said that Anil complained of dizziness before collapsing on the ground around 4 pm. Upon receiving information, a police team was sent to the spot, which found the body covered with a bedsheet. Locals said that his colleagues abandoned Anil’s body on the roadside and continued their journey fearing legal consequences. Another police team traced the 17 migrant workers at Telaprolu junction, the CI said.

During preliminary investigation, it was learnt that the workers began their journey from Chennai on May 19  and managed to reach Nellore on Thursday morning. From Nellore, they managed to travel in a truck and reached Chinnavutupalli village around 2 pm. Anil was totally exhausted after walking from Chennai for the last two days. “We shifted the migrant workers to a shelter and provided them necessary amenities. Anil’s body was shifted to Vijayawada GGH for post-mortem,” the CI said. A case was registered.

