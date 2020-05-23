STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Atheist Centre ED Vijayam passes away

Dr Goparaju Vijayam, executive director of Atheist Centre, died of Alzheimer’s disease here on Friday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr Goparaju Vijayam, executive director of Atheist Centre, died of Alzheimer’s disease here on Friday. He was  84. He is survived by his son Vikas Gora.Dr Vijayam was the second son of social reformers Gora and Saraswathi Gora and brother of Dr G Samaram. He did his schooling in Mudunuru and Vijayawada. He was an alumnus of SRR and CVR College. He did his masters in Political Science from Andhra University and later taught Political Science in the same university before going to the US. After the demise of his father Gora in 1975, he returned to Vijayawada and took over Atheist Centre. Dr Vijayam left an everlasting impact on social development and civil society movement.

