Farmers will get remunerative price for paddy: Krishna district collector A Md Imtiaz

District Collector A Md Imtiaz has said that all arrangements are made to provide remunerative price for paddy produced by the farmers during Kharif season in the district. 

Published: 01st November 2020 08:08 AM

Krishna district Collector A Md Imtiaz

Krishna district Collector A Md Imtiaz (File photo| Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz has said that all arrangements are made to provide remunerative price for paddy produced by the farmers during Kharif season in the district. At a programme held at his camp office here on Saturday, he, along with Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha, released a poster and pamphlets regarding the precautionary measures to be taken by farmers at the procurement centres.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that Rythu Bharosa Kendras are linked with paddy purchase centres in the district. For normal variety of paddy, Rs 1,868 will be paid per quintal and Rs 1,888 for A Grade variety of paddy per quintal.

Farmers are requested to bring their bank passbook, Aadhaar card, pattadar passbook/CCRC card/LIC card, mobile phone and other documents for getting the amount credited to their bank account. Criminal cases will also be filed against middlemen if they resort to illegal practices for purchasing the paddy at the Rythu Bharosa Kendras, he said.

Madhavi Latha said that a toll free number 1800-425-4402 and a control room has been set up for paddy purchase and this apart toll free number 1902 is also made available for the convenience of farmers. 


Farmers can also contact civil supplies

DM office:7702003571, DSO office:8008301464, Vijayawada Sub-Collector office-9849903968, Nuzvid-9849903964, Machilipatnam RDO office-9849903962 and Gudivada- 9849903963

