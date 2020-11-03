CTF sleuths collaborate with deaddiction centres to wean youth away from drugs

phanindra papasani By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Going beyond the call of duty, Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) sleuths, who are already busy with enforcement duties, have collaborated with deaddiction centres to ensure transformation in the youngsters falling prey to ganja and other drugs. Instead of limiting their duties to conducting counselling sessions to those arrested while peddling ganja or found to have addicted to drugs, the CTF officials have taken it upon themselves to transform the lives of youngsters.

According to Task Force officials, over 100 cases were registered against youngsters and other professionals who were found peddling and consuming ganja during lockdown period from March to October. During their investigation, the task force sleuths observed that most of the persons arrested are below 25 years. They got addicted to ganja and other sedatives either at their workplace or colleges.

“We wanted to bring about a change in youth as they are our future generation. For that we need specialists as their approach is different when compared to us,” opined Commissioner of Police Bathini Sreenivasulu. He said that all the youngsters, who were referred to deaddiction centres, are undergoing treatment to beat addiction. “We collaborated with three rehabilitation centres in the city. Our initiative is yielding desired results,” he asserted.

Teenagers are more vulnerable to drug addiction as per medical practitioners and experts. City-based psychiatrist Vishal Indla said adolescents are more prone to drug addiction. “We get clients from two sources — through parents and police. Parents, who observe behavioural change in their children, approach rehabilitation centres. Police also refer addicts to us as we follow scientifically recommended procedure to wean youth away from drugs,” Vishal explained.

He also mentioned that rave parties are becoming a rage among higher class people. Explaining the behaviour of addicts, Vishal said, “Initially, all drug addicts show stiff resistance to treatment. But after a few days, they cooperate with the authorities in getting treated as they realise the psychological and physiological effects of drugs on their bodies.”