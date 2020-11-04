STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ambedkar Memorial Park works from December

 Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and other officials were present in the meeting.

The proposed design of Ambedkar statue at Swaraj Maidan in the city I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who held a review meeting on the installation of 125 feet BR Ambedkar statue at Swaraj Maidan and the Memorial Park Development Master Plan, on Tuesday said high standards should be maintained in the construction of Ambedkar statue at Swaraj Maidan. The ambience of the landscape to be developed at the memorial park should be pleasant, he said.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to display the life and times of Dr BR Ambedkar at the memorial park in addition to setting up a library, a museum and a gallery. Jagan suggested the officials to display the quotes of Ambedkar in the park and widen the road and develop the walkway in an attractive manner.

The officials had shown two plans of Ambedkar statue and memorial park in a PowerPoint presentation. They had shown countrywide models, which include Ambedkar Deeksha Bhoomi (Nagpur), Chaitya Bhoomi (Mumbai), Ambedkar Memorial (Lakhanpur) and Prerana Sthal (Noida). The presentation focused on the design of the gallery and auditorium. 

Officials informed the Chief Minister that works on the bronze statue of BR Ambedkar at Swaraj Maidan would take 14 months to complete. Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and other officials were present in the meeting.

