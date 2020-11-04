STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DGP Sawang turns Santa, brings bag of goodies to rescued children  

As part of the ongoing Operation Muskaan,the DGP visited the orphanage where more than 20 girls below the age of 16 were rescued from various places during the drive so far. 

DGP Gautam Sawang speaking to Himabindu during a surprise visit to Good Shepherd Missionary School in Tadepalli on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: During a surprise visit to Good Shepherd Missionary School in Tadepalli of Guntur district, DGP D Gautam Sawang on Tuesday turned Santa Claus for a seven-year-old girl Himabindu. He presented clothes, dolls, eateries and study material to the girl. 

As part of the ongoing Operation Muskaan,the DGP visited the orphanage where more than 20 girls below the age of 16 were rescued from various places during the drive so far. During the interaction with Himabindu and other children present in the missionary school, Sawang instilled confidence in them and encouraged them to work hard to reach higher positions. He also assured that the police department will look after Himabindu’s education expenses and others. 

“Development of personality, self-confidence and relentless efforts are essential to achieve one’s goals. You all have to shed inferiority complex and strive to achieve success,” Sawang told the children.The organisers apprised the DGP that the girl Himabindu was rescued by Guntur police at Pattabhipuram on July 17 this year during Operation Muskaan and was sent to the home as there is no one to look after her. 

“She could not tell the details of her parents as they abandoned her when she was just a few days old. All these years, she survived by begging and taking shelter on footpaths. Now, Himabindu is going to school with other children and has goals to achieve,” the organisers told Sawang.

Apart from Himabindu, the other children in the orphanage were also showered with gifts and study kits. The children were excited to see the DGP visiting their school and offering gifts to them. “Our children have never received a guest, especially one with so many gifts. The girls will cherish the day and the memories,” the organisers said.

