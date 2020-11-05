STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Poverty pushed 70% kids into child labour’

DGP Sawang plans to take Operation Muskaan to next level by enrolling all rescued children in govt schemes

Published: 05th November 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

DGP D Gautam Sawang speaking to a girl during a webinar on Operation Muskaan at his office in Mangalagiri on Wednesday | Express

DGP D Gautam Sawang speaking to a girl during a webinar on Operation Muskaan at his office in Mangalagiri on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that 70 percent of children, who were rescued under phase 3 of Operation Muskaan conducted from October 28 to November 3 across the 13 districts in the State, have become child labourers due to poverty, Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang said the police department is planning to build a rehabilitation mechanism to reduce recidivism and wipe out the scourge of child labour in the State using the welfare programmes and schemes introduced by the government.

In an interaction with Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, police officials and representatives of Women and Child Welfare, Child Line, Child Welfare Committees, Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) and International Justice Mission through a webinar held at the Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, the DGP said a total of 25,298 children were rescued in 2020 under Operation Muskaan which was held in three phases - January, July and October. He said all the children were reunited with their parents and orphans were handed over to child care homes. He said that the police rescued 16,457 children during the phase 3 of Operation Muskaan which is the highest when compared to earlier operations. 

“As part of the Operation Muskaan, police conducted checks at shops, hotels, dhabas, market yards, railway stations, bus stations and other places where there is a possibility of children being employed. We have spread across the State and reached every corner to make sure that all the children are rescued,” the DGP explained.

Sawang said that the police department has plans to take Operation Muskaan to the next level by enrolling all the rescued children in government schemes like Jagannana Vidya Kanuka, Ammavodi and Vasathi Deevena. “Not just rescuing, we, police, are going to take that extra burden on our shoulders to ensure that every child in the State goes to school. Government launched a plethora of schemes targeting children and poor families so that they can pursue their dreams. There is a huge need to put them (runaway children, orphans and child labourers) on track by bringing them to the mainstream. For that, we are using government schemes introduced for children with the help of the Women and Child Welfare department,” the DGP maintained. 

Sawang interacted with the four rescued children through video conference and advised them to continue their education. He also appreciated the efforts of various line departments and NGOs working selflessly on ground. 

“During our observation in the third operation, we found that 60 per cent of the rescued children completed primary education and 76 per cent are above 11 years. Of the total, 53 per cent of them are working as daily workers in hotels and other places and as rag-pickers. While 70 per cent of them are working due to poverty, nine per cent due to ‘no parental care’ and 21 per cent due to family issues,” he observed. 

Police are chalking out various strategies such as designing a web application to maintain a database of the rescued children, vulnerability mapping, adoption of high-risk children and others to protect children from vulnerable conditions and to ensure that they continue their education, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
child labour Poverty Operation Muskaan D Gautam Sawang
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp