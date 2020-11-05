Rs 20 crore assets of DCA official unearthed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the residence and other places belonging to Deputy Director of Drug Control Administration (DCA) in Guntur region and unearthed disproportionate assets worth Rs 20 crore on Wednesday.

The tainted official was identified as Mothiki Venkata Siva Satyanarayana Varaprasad (57). The ACB officials conducted simultaneous raids across four different places in Vijayawada and Guntur. During the inspection, officials unearthed several movable and immovable properties belonging to Varaprasad.

The ACB officials found that Varaprasad owns four buildings in his name which are worth over Rs 3.4 crore. Also, he purchased three house sites, two agriculture lands, and a flat in his name and his family members. Coming to movable assets, the ACB sleuths seized 1.1 kg gold ornaments, bank balance of Rs 15.32 lakh, fixed deposits worth Rs 50 lakh and two vehicles - a car and a bike worth Rs 7.5 lakh. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the official amassed assets disproportionate to the known source of his income and the value of properties stands at Rs 3.7 crore,” the ACB officials said.

Varaprasad joined government service in 1989 as a drug inspector through APPSC recruitment. He was later promoted as assistant director of DCA in 2011. He was elevated to deputy director position in 2018. He is currently working as in-charge joint director of DCA for 10 districts in the State except Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam.

“We seized all the documents pertaining to the immovable properties. A case has been registered against Varaprasad. He will be produced in the Vijayawada ACB court soon,” the officials added.