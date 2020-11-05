STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Rs 20 crore assets of DCA official unearthed

The ACB officials found that Varaprasad owns four buildings in his name which are worth over Rs 3.4 crore.

Published: 05th November 2020 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided the residence and other places belonging to Deputy Director of Drug Control Administration (DCA) in Guntur region and unearthed disproportionate assets worth Rs 20 crore on Wednesday. 

The tainted official was identified as Mothiki Venkata Siva Satyanarayana Varaprasad (57). The ACB officials conducted simultaneous raids across four different places in Vijayawada and Guntur. During the inspection, officials unearthed several movable and immovable properties belonging to Varaprasad.

The ACB officials found that Varaprasad owns four buildings in his name which are worth over Rs 3.4 crore. Also, he purchased three house sites, two agriculture lands, and a flat in his name and his family members. Coming to movable assets, the ACB sleuths seized 1.1 kg gold ornaments, bank balance of Rs 15.32 lakh, fixed deposits worth Rs 50 lakh and two vehicles - a car and a bike worth Rs 7.5 lakh. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the official amassed assets disproportionate to the known source of his income and the value of properties stands at Rs 3.7 crore,” the ACB officials said.

Varaprasad joined government service in 1989 as a drug inspector through APPSC recruitment. He was later promoted as assistant director of DCA in 2011. He was elevated to deputy director position in 2018. He is currently working as in-charge joint director of DCA for 10 districts in the State except Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam. 

“We seized all the documents pertaining to the immovable properties. A case has been registered against Varaprasad. He will be produced in the Vijayawada ACB court soon,” the officials added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anti-Corruption Bureau Drug Control Administration
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp