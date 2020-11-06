2 plastic bottle recycling kiosks set up in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at handling plastic waste generated under its ambit, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has introduced the plastic bottle recycling kiosk (reverse vending machine) which can handle plastic bottles and beverage cans. In all, seven will be set up by the VMC with the support of Powergrid Corporation of India, GMR and other companies.

Launching the first kiosk in the city near Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Thursday, District Collector A Md Imtiaz said that the civic body has been making efforts to eradicate single-use plastic by sensitising the public about its ill-effects. As a result, Vijayawada has recently received the best clean city award in the recent edition of Swachh Survekshan. Six more reverse vending machines will be set up at places such as Goddess Kanaka Durga temple, Lenin Centre, Head Post Office (One Town), VHR Complex (Besant Road), Swaraj Maidan and Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), he said.

Later, in the evening, Imtiaz along with Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha, launched the second plastic bottle recycling kiosk at Pandit Nehru Bus Station.