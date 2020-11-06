STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

2 plastic bottle recycling kiosks set up in Vijayawada

Later, in the evening, Imtiaz along with Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha, launched the second plastic bottle recycling kiosk at Pandit Nehru Bus Station. 

Published: 06th November 2020 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna collector MD Imtiyaz and municipal commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh inaugurating plastic bottle recycling machine at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Krishna collector MD Imtiyaz and municipal commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh inaugurating plastic bottle recycling machine at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at handling plastic waste generated under its ambit, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has introduced the plastic bottle recycling kiosk (reverse vending machine) which can handle plastic bottles and beverage cans. In all, seven will be set up by the VMC with the support of Powergrid Corporation of India, GMR and other companies.

Launching the first kiosk in the city near Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Thursday, District Collector A Md Imtiaz said that the civic body has been making efforts to eradicate single-use plastic by sensitising the public about its ill-effects. As a result, Vijayawada has recently received the best clean city award in the recent edition of Swachh Survekshan. Six more reverse vending machines will be set up at places such as Goddess Kanaka Durga temple, Lenin Centre, Head Post Office (One Town), VHR Complex (Besant Road), Swaraj Maidan and Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), he said.

Later, in the evening, Imtiaz along with Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha, launched the second plastic bottle recycling kiosk at Pandit Nehru Bus Station. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada VMC bottle recycling kiosks
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp