SCR launches Meri Saheli to ensure safety of women passengers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) launched “Meri Saheli” initiative on eight trains on Thursday. Under this initiative, young lady RPF sub-inspectors/staff will interact with lady passengers right from originating station and provide a safe and secure environment to lady passengers travelling by trains throughout their journey. During the specially organised campaigns, the lady passengers are briefed about all the precautions to be taken during the journey and are advised to dial 182 in case of any emergency. The RPF team collects the details of seat numbers of the lady passengers and informs them about the stoppages en route. The platform duty RPF personnel at the stopping stations en route keep a watch on the coaches and berths and if need arises, interact with the lady passengers.

Onboard RPF/RPSF escort will also cover all the coaches/identified berths. Further, RPF teams will also collect feedback from the identified lady passengers at the destination station. If some distress call comes from any lady passenger travelling in the train covered under “Meri Saheli” initiative, the call is monitored at the level of senior officers of the division concerned.