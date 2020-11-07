Vijayawada's DRR Municipal Indoor Stadium to receive Rs 2.4 crore facelift

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz on Friday stated that Dandamudi Rajagopal Rao (DRR) Municipal Indoor Stadium in Vijayawada will be developed using state-of-the-art technology at a cost of Rs2.4 crore.

While inspecting the development works, he instructed the officials to complete the phase 1 works by November 21. Gym section, main hall false ceiling, wall panels, glass doors, air circulation and lighting works are taken up at a cost of Rs 1.2 crore.

Under phase 2, badminton court, painting, procurement of gym equipment, display board and the remaining development works will be completed at an additional cost of Rs 1.2 crore. The Collector explained that the tender process for second phase facelift will be held on November 16.