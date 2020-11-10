STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Krishna district police bust fake Aadhaar card racket

 The Krishna district police on Monday busted a fake PAN and Aadhaar card racket and arrested six persons.

Published: 10th November 2020

Image for representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna district police on Monday busted a fake PAN and Aadhaar card racket and arrested six persons. The police seized fake PAN and Aadhaar cards, seals, computers, laptops, scanners, printers, webcams, fingerprint scanners, mobile phones and other equipment from the accused.

Addressing the media at Gudivada police station, Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu said that the accused created duplicate Aadhaar cards taking advantage of the data changing provisions in the UIDAI and allegedly registered thousands of people under various welfare schemes like YSR Cheyutha, YSR Pension Kanuka, Nethanna Nestham among others, thereby causing loss to the government exchequer by availing schemes meant for the poor.

The accused were identified as Rupa Satya Kumar, owner of Sarath Communications Centre, G Sai Krishna, owner of MeeSeva Centre, Abdul Rehaman, a BSNL employee and mediators R Kishore, P Ayyappa and Shaik Shaheeda.

The gang had so far created more than 300 fake PAN and Aadhaar cards using a mobile application 'Roxy India'. "Based on the complaints registered at various police stations in Gudivada and Tiruvuru, the special teams caught the accused red-handed while creating fake Aadhaar and PAN cards," the SP said.
 

